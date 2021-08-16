We start today’s deals with tons of discounts on Amazon products, starting with the gen-4 Amazon Echo that is currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $80 on any of its three different color options, which include Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

This smart speaker will give you premium sound, which will only get better as it adapts to any room. You also get voice control to watch or listen to whatever you want on other Amazon devices. And if you want better audio, you can also get a new Multi-Room Music Starter Kit that features one Amazon Echo and two Echo Dots. This bundle is available for just $150 after receiving a 25 percent discount that translates to $50 savings.

If you’re looking to get a new smart display, the Amazon Echo Show is also on sale. You can currently get the all-new Echo Show 8 for just $100 after receiving a $30 discount. This model offers an 8-inch HD touchscreen with adaptive color and stereo speakers, plus you also get a 13MP camera with auto-framing so that you can make video calls with your friends and family.

If you want a smaller display, you can get the Echo Show 5 with the same $30 savings, meaning that you can get your new Smart display with Alexa and a 2MP video call camera for $55, and if you’re thinking about getting one for your kids, you can also get the Echo Show 5 Kids for $65 with the same $30 discount. This model has been designed for kids, meaning that it also features parental controls. However, you can also opt for the previous generation Echo Show 8 that’s also on sale, and you can pick one up for $80 with $30 savings. But the best savings come with the previous Echo Show 5 that’s available for $45 after getting a $35 discount.

If you’re looking to get a new Fire TV device, you will find the Amazon has the Fire TV Blaster getting a $15 discount, which means you can add voice controls for all of your Fire TV and Echo devices for $20. You can also get the Fire TV Cube that already features Alexa voice controls. It can now be yours for $100 with $20 savings. You can also choose to grab a new Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 or get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $38 after getting a $ and $12 savings, respectively.