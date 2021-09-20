Believe it or not, the latest iPad mini is already on sale. You can get your new tablet on several e-tailers, but if you want to score some savings, we suggest you head over to Amazon.com. You will see that the WiFi-only model with 64GB storage is now available for $500 after seeing an 8 percent discount that translates to $39 savings on its Space Gray color option.

The latest gen-6 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural engine, a Touch ID sensor embedded on the power button, a primary 12MP Wide main camera, and a 12MP Ultra-Wide selfie camera with Center Stage support, landscape stereo speakers and WiFi 6 support.

If you want a larger canvas and more power, you can also consider checking out the latest iPad Pro models that start at $749 on the 11-inch model with 128GB storage after a $50 discount. The 12.9-inch model is also on sale, and you can get yours starting at $999 with $100 savings. Both models come with 128GB storage and Apple’s latest M1 processor. Further, you will also be able to get more power from these tablets, as the latest iPadOS 15 software update will allow users to use up to 12GB of the available 16GB RAM in the models with more storage space.

Apple’s latest AirPods Max and AirPods Pro are also on sale. You can get a pair of Apple’s over-the-ear headphones starting at $490 after a $59 discount when you go for the Space Gray color variant. Other color variants currently sell for $299, which translates to $50 savings for anyone interested in picking up a pair.

The smaller AirPods Pro are also on sale. They’re up for grabs at $199 after getting a 20 percent discount that means you can purchase a pair and score $50 savings. These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelation, transparency mode, three sizes of soft silicone tips, and more than 25 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case. And in case you want a more affordable option, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that are currently selling for $135 at Woot. However, this last deal ends at midnight, so you may want to hurry up.

AirPods Max Apple's most powerful pair of headphones are getting a great discount. View at Amazon