We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can currently save $399 on the Silver version with 16GB RAM and 512GB in storage space and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor. At first, you will only see a $299 discount, but you will see the extra $100 discount at checkout.

Next up we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, which is getting a $130 discount, leaving it at just under $600 in its 256GB version.

The LG G8 ThinQ is also on sale in its unlocked version with 128GB storage. This device is factory unlocked, which means that you can use it on the network of your choice. The G8 usually sells for $750, but right now, you can get one for $500 after a $250 discount.

BenQ’s 27-inch gaming monitor is getting a $200 discount, which means that you can get one for just under $400. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5 Watt subwoofer, and more.

If you’re looking for a new portable Bluetooth speaker, the Marshall Kilburn II is currently selling for $200, which lets you save $100 upon purchase. This device will give you more than twenty hours of playtime on a single charge.





The Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are getting a $30 discount, meaning you can get one for $169. However, if you don’t feel like you need a wireless charging case, the AirPods with a regular charging case are available for $134 after a $25 discount.

Finally, the Fitbit Versa Lite edition is getting a $60 discount, which means that you would only have to pay $99 for one.