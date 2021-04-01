16-inch MacBook Pro screenshot from Apple video

Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro have been on sale for quite a while, which only means good news for anyone looking to pick one up. First, the 16-inch variant with an Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM is getting a $300 discount, leaving it available for $2,499. The Intel Core i7 version with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM sells for $2,199 with $200 savings.

If you want the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can choose the latest M1 powered version, which sells for $1,150 with $149 savings. You will see the first $99 discount on the product’s landing page, but $50 extra savings will be reflected at checkout. And if you want the Intel-powered variant, you can get the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version for $1,749 with $250 savings, or the 512GB variant for $1,649, which lets you save $150. And while you’re at it, you can also grab a new Anker USB C Hub for $40 with $10 savings.

Now, we move over to the audio department, as there are several headphones on sale. The Jabra Elite 85t are currently getting a $30 discount, which leaves them available for $200, or grab the Jabra Elite 65t, which are more affordable. They get the same $30 discount, which means you can grab a pair for $50. And if you’re not a fan of Jabra, you can also go for a pair of Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds since they’re now 50 percent off, meaning you can get yours for $100.

If you’re more drawn to getting a pair of over-ear headphones, you can also save big bucks on Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II since they’re not available for $200 after a $150 discount. You can also grab a pair of Sennheiser RS 175 RF. These are getting an $80 discount, meaning you can also get them for $200. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Sennheiser HD 450BT, which now sell for $150 after a $50 discount.

