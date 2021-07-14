Macbook Pro Purple

We start today’s deals with some of the most powerful laptops in the market. Apple’s M1-powered laptops are getting up to $199 discounts, meaning that you can grab the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,300 in any of its two color options. If you can live with just 256GB storage, you can also go for the 256GB storage variant that’s also getting a $199 discount so that you can grab yours for $1,100.

Now, you can get the lighter MacBook Air that’s also equipped with an M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $900 after getting a $99 discount. And if you want to double up your storage space, you can grab the Silver variant with $100 savings, leaving it available for #1,149. However, the best savings come with the Space Gray and the Gold color variants, as these are getting a $150 discount, meaning you can get yours for $1,100, which is the same you would end up paying for the Pro model with half the storage.

And suppose you’re not willing to wait until Apple releases the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. In that case, you can still get the Intel Core i9 model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space for $2,499 after a $300 discount, or go for the slightly more affordable Intel Core i7 model that is getting a $299 discount, so that you can grab one for $2,100, that comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

We have also found several monitors on sale, starting with the 27-inch LG Ultragear QHD IPS gaming monitor that’s currently getting a 26 percent discount, which translates to $103 savings. In other words, you can grab one for $297. If you’re looking for a larger 34-inch gaming monitor, you can consider Lenovo’s G34w-10, that’s a WQHD curved gaming monitor that’s selling for $340 after a $30 discount. The MSI Optix 27-inch gaming monitor is another great option to consider, and you can grab one for $300. Or get the more affordable Dell 24-inch FHD monitor for $170 after getting a $60 discount.

