Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Pro comes with tons of power under the hood, and its 11-inch model is currently getting a $99 discount on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants. This means that you can get a new WiFi-only model with 128GB storage space for $700. However, savings don’t stop there, as you can get the 256GB storage model for $800 and the 512GB storage model for $1,000 since they’re also getting a $99 discount. And if you want to save even more, you can get $100 savings when you go for the 1TB and 2TB storage variants that are going for $1,400 and $1,800, respectively. If you want the 12.9-inch model, you can also get one with $100 savings, as it’s now selling for $999 on its 128GB storage model with WiFi-only support.

You can now get a new 10.9-inch iPad Air for just $500 after getting a 17 percent discount that gives you $99 savings on any of its five different color options with WiFi-only support. Now, the LTE variant is also getting the same$99 savings, which means you can grab one for $630. And if you want to get more storage space, you can also consider the 256GB storage model that is not selling for $650 and $780 on its WiFi-only and LTE models, respectively. And yes, these iPad Air variants are also getting a $99 discount on every one of its five different color options.

If you’re interested in a new pair of headphones, you can grab the Sony WH-1000XM3 for just $200 after receiving a $150 discount. However, this deal will be gone today, so you may want to hurry. It features a 30-hour battery, noise cancellation, and more.

Still, if you’re not a fan of over-the-ear headphones, you can get the new Beats Studio Buds that are getting a 13 percent discount, which means that you can get a pair for just $130 and get $20 savings on any of its three color options. And if that’s still too much for you, then the AirPods with a wireless charging case is now selling for $130 with $69 savings. And if you don’t really care for wireless charging, you can get the same gen-2 AirPods with a wired charging case for $114 after a $45 discount.