We start today’s deals with great deals on some of the best tablets in the market. First up, we head over to Amazon.com, where the latest iPad Air is currently getting a $99 discount, which means you can get one for just $500 on any of its five different color variants. This option comes with 64GB storage space, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a True Tone and P3 wide color gamut. Further, we also find Touch ID Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and a primary 12MP back camera, but it lacks LTE connectivity.

However, if you want LTE support, you can get one for $630 since these variants also get a $99 discount. Unfortunately, your color options will be limited to four, as the Green variant is unavailable. And if you want to get more storage, you can go for the 256GB version that’s now available for $650 and $780 on its WiFi-only and LTE variants, respectively.

If you need more power, you can also get the latest iPad Pro models powered by Apple silicon. The 11-inch model is getting a $50 discount, which means you can grab one for $749. This will get you a WiFi-only model with 128GB of storage. And if you want t larger canvas, you can go for the 12.9-inch model that’s currently getting a $100 discount. This means you can get one with the same M1 processor, 128GB storage, and WiFi support for $999.

And since we’re already talking about Apple products, you can also check out the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch that’s now going for $77 after a massive 61 percent discount, which means $122 savings for you.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also on sale. You can get one for as low as $280 with $70 savings. This model features a 10.4-inch display, 64GB storage, WiFi support, and more. You will also get a free S Pen in the box, which is always an excellent tool to have around.

