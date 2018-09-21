The iPhone Xs has the most durable glass ever in an iPhone, sure?

We get many improvements with the arrival of each new generation of smartphones, that’s for sure. Now, Apple made a very interesting statement during the presentation of their new iPhone Xs and Xs Max some time ago. Today the new iPhones are available, and someone decided it was a good idea to put this statement to the test.

We have a video from TechSmartt in YouTube that clearly wants to prove whether the new iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max models have the most durable glass ever in an iPhone. The test is quite simple. We see last year’s iPhone X, this year’s Xs and Xs Max dropped from three different heights. Well, I won’t spoil the fun, here’s the video.

To sum it up, it’s not wise to have a smartphone without a protective case. The falls that might really mess up your screen are the ones where the device falls face flat on a hard surface. So, just try not to drop your new iPhone, or you might also see some glitches on your screen.