The iPhone Xr can now expand notifications with iOS 12.1.1 and Haptic Touch
Having an LCD screen makes the iPhone Xr miss out on some of the more interesting functions of Apple’s devices. However, Apple has come up with the solution to replace 3D Touch features in this device by making use of Haptic Touch and iOS 12.1.1.
Good news to all the iPhone Xr owners and future buyers. The latest iOS 12.1.1 update is going to give the devices a way to make up for the lack of 3D Touch. The basic idea is that Haptic Touch will identify when you keep a long-press gesture to reveal important information. Different amount of pressure will give you different types of actions, but the best thing is that now you will be able of expanding your notifications that’s something you couldn’t do before the update arrived.
*These images were captured by the guys at 9to5Mac
