iOS

The iPhone Xr can now expand notifications with iOS 12.1.1 and Haptic Touch

Contents

Having an LCD screen makes the iPhone Xr miss out on some of the more interesting functions of Apple’s devices. However, Apple has come up with the solution to replace 3D Touch features in this device by making use of Haptic Touch and iOS 12.1.1.

Good news to all the iPhone Xr owners and future buyers. The latest iOS 12.1.1 update is going to give the devices a way to make up for the lack of 3D Touch. The basic idea is that Haptic Touch will identify when you keep a long-press gesture to reveal important information. Different amount of pressure will give you different types of actions, but the best thing is that now you will be able of expanding your notifications that’s something you couldn’t do before the update arrived.

*These images were captured by the guys at 9to5Mac

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
9to5Mac
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
3D Touch, Apple, Haptic Touch, iOS, iOS 12.1.1, iPhone XR, News, software, Update
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed