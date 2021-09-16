At the Apple Event on September 14, the company announced the new iPhone 13 series, and it confirmed the previous iPhone 12 Series would continue to be on sale, along with the iPhone 11 Series and the iPhone SE 2020. We have just found out that the iPhone SE is no longer available in the 256GB storage configuration.

The prices for the previous generations have been slashed by $100, and some of the storage options are seemingly no longer available, at least for the iPhone SE (via iPhone ticker & 9to5Mac). The device will continue to be on sale, at least until Apple decides it needs to be upgraded, but you will only be able to pick it up with 64GB and 128GB of storage. The iPhone 11 series are also only available with 64GB and 128GB of storage.

If you want more storage, you’ll have to go for the iPhone 12, which is the only device that remains to be on sale with a 256GB storage option. Alternatively, you could of course just go for the iPhone 13 series, but that would cost you a lot more.

We wish Apple would have increased the base storage to 128GB for the iPhone SE series, but sadly that isn’t the case, and if you want a cheap device with more storage, your only option is to save up or go down a financing route to buy one of the more expensive models.

There are some rumors going around that Apple might upgrade the iPhone SE next year, which might hopefully come with more storage, but given the SE is the cheapest option, we wouldn’t hold our breath. To give you a quick rundown, here are the new – and old – prices for the entire iPhone lineup that is currently available at the Apple store.