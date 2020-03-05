Recent rumors have mentioned that Apple could delay the launch of some of its products because of coronavirus. We even received rumors of the upcoming WWDC changing its format. Now, a new report from DigiTimes makes us believe that at least the new budget-friendly iPhone SE 2 may arrive sometime during the first half of 2020.

It seems that Apple has started the final production phase of verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. This information is found in a report by DigiTimes, and it says that:

New LCD iPhone enters the final verification stage

Apple will soon introduce a new LCD iPhone series, dubbed tentatively SE2, which has recently entered the final phase of verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources.

It is believed that this device will still arrive during the first half of 2020, as Ming-Chi Kuo explained in a report. Rumors also mention a possible name change for the iPhone SE 2, as it could arrive as the iPhone 9. More importantly, this new device could arrive with a $399 price tag, Apple’s A13 chip, a 4.7-inch LCD display, and a Touch ID home button. Now, we only have to wait and see if Apple finally decides to host WWDC as a digital streaming keynote that would be broadcasted for free. Just like Google is doing with its upcoming Digital Connect conference and maybe the next Google I/O.

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes