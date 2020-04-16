The arrival of the new iPhone SE has made a big impact on the smartphone world. We receive a new device with tons of power that starts for just $399. Now, this may not be all good news, since we have seen that the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus have been directly affected by the launch of this new device.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have now been discontinued. Apple has stopped selling these devices after announcing the second-generation iPhone SE. The decision makes sense, after all, the iPhone SE is basically an upgraded iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID. However, we will lose the plus-sized version, since there isn’t a plus size for the iPhone SE. We may get it in the newer future, or at least that’s what rumors suggest. If you still want the iPhone 8 Plus, you may still find it through select retailers, but remember, the iPhone SE is just $399, and it includes a faster A13 Bionic processor.

Source MacRumors