You may have already heard that the upcoming iPhone 13 will finally include a display with a 120Hz refresh rate display, and it seems that it just may be possible. According to new rumors, Apple may already have an exclusive supplier for the LTPO OLED displays that will be used in the upcoming iPhone lineup.

According to TheElec, Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max. In a way, this confirms that Apple is finally getting ready to give its users phones with 120Hz refresh rates, at least in higher-end models. The report says:

“Samsung Display will be the exclusive supplier used by Apple for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels used in the two highest tier models of its next iPhone, TheElec has learned.

“Both models of iPhone 13 will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) OLED panels made by Samsung Display.

“Apple’s iPhone 13 will have four models, and all of them will use OLED panels. The top two models will use LTPO OLED that can support 120Hz refresh rate.”

Previous reports already mentioned Samsung as part of Apple’s OLED panel supplier, but it also included other names such as LG and BOE. However, the latest report also suggests that LG will focus on increasing its capacity to manufacture LTPO OLED displays since Apple may decide to use this technology in every iPhone model in 2022.

“LG Display is expected to provide its OLED panels for around 30 million iPhones; BOE is expected to take the remaining 10 million units, according to Samsung’s estimation.”

Still, many things can happen between now and the launch of the new iPhone 13 lineup. Let’s not forget that the display in the current iPhone 12 lineup was already supposed to be ready for 120Hz refresh rates, but Apple had to sacrifice this feature to preserve battery life. Now, LTPO technology would allow Apple to create more power-efficient devices, which would solve battery life issues.

Source TheElec

Via MacRumors