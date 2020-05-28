We’re still in 2020, the iPhone 12 hasn’t launched, and rumors suggest that this new series may arrive until November. However, we are already starting to receive rumors about the camera on the iPhone 13.

The *alleged* plans For D6x (13 series) cameras •Wide 1x optical zoom (6x digital zoom) 64mp

•Telephoto 3x-5x optical zoom (15-20x digital zoom) 40mp

•64mp anamorphic lens (2.1:1)

•0.25x min ultra wide (optical reverse zoom) 40mp

•Li-Dar 4.0 Huuuuugggeeeee amount of 🧂 — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 27, 2020

According to the information posted by @choco_bit on Twitter, the new iPhone 13 could arrive with a fantastic camera. We can see a drawing that describes the device’s possible camera array, which would include a 64MP wide-angle lens with 1X optical and 6x digital zoom, a 40MP telephoto lens with 3x-5x optical and 15-20x digital zoom, a 64MP anamorphic lens for video capture, 40MP 25x min ultra-wide-angle lens with optical reverse zoom and Lidar 4.0. However, he also mentions that this should be taken with a huge amount of salt, which makes us believe that there could be changes. Whatever the case, remember that this is just a rumor and that we’re more than a year away from the possible launch of the iPhone 13.

Source MacRumors

Via Twitter