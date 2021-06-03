Maybe one of the biggest issues with iPhones during the last few years has had to do with batteries. Users of older models are usually complaining about how their batteries won’t hold up till the end of the day. And we have already seen how Apple dealt with this situation in the past, you know, with the whole battery throttling issue, instead of giving its users larger batteries. Indeed, Apple’s new processors are more power-efficient, which explains why the battery in the iPhone 12 is smaller than the one in the iPhone 11, but that hasn’t stopped iPhone users from asking for larger batteries. However, it seems that things are about to change.

According to Jon Prosser, the new iPhone 13 will arrive with larger batteries. Yes, you read correctly. He shared this information on one of his latest videos, where he also mentions that the new iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 4,352mAh battery, which is larger than the 3,687 battery found in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is an 18 percent increase. The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are expected to arrive with 3,095mAh batteries which translates to a 9.9 percent increase, and finally, the smaller model could arrive with a 2,406mAh battery which represents an 8 percent increase over the one in the iPhone 12 mini. Now, we had already covered this information in a previous post, but things get even better.

In the video, Prosser shows us CAD renders of what’s supposed to be the new design of the iPhone 13. He believes that these phones will be thicker to make room for the larger battery, which would only make sense. Also, remember that the current iPhone models had to drop 120Hz refresh rate displays in favor of 5G connectivity since both features would be too demanding on the battery. He also points out the smaller notch, the new camera layout in the iPhone 13 and 13 mini models, which really seem interesting.