There are several rumors concerning the possible launch and arrival of the new iPhone 12 line up. The latest rumors come from the Wall Street Journal. They believe that the mass production of this device will be delayed by around a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it also seems that Apple could be reducing the number of smartphones they’ll make in the second half of 2020.

We may still get a September launch of the new iPhone 12 line up. However, Apple could face a one-month delay in its production. This would mean that at least one mode might not be available until October or November. This is still a bit more encouraging than previous rumors that mentioned the arrival of new iPhones until 2021. Let’s remember that we’re supposed to get at least four new 5G enabled iPhones in Apple’s next launch with OLED displays, a design with flatter edges like the latest iPad Pro, a smaller notch, and a LiDAR sensor.

Source MacRumors

Via The Wall Street Journal