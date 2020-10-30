The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are still a week away from start pre-orders. Still, Romanian tech journalist George Buhnici posted a hands-on video where he compares the smaller iPhone 12 mini to the already available iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

We don’t know how, but a tech journalist in Romania managed to get his hands on a new iPhone 12 mini a couple of weeks before the device hits the shelves. He then made a video giving out important details of Apple’s new budget-minded iPhone 12 mini, where he also compared it to the 6.1 iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Unfortunately, the video is now private, and other video sources have been taken down due to copyright claims conducted by @gbuhnici, but if you go to YouTube, you may still be able to get lucky and find the video.

Buhnici shows us the device that measures 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm and has a total weight of 135 grams, which makes it a device that’s very easy to use with one hand. Smaller doesn’t mean less powerful, as we find Apple’s latest A14 chipset under the hood, even though we would’ve wished for more RAM and maybe a battery that may be able to put up with the strain 5G is causing on Apple’s new lineup. The phone is significantly smaller than the devices with a 6.1-inch display, and also smaller than last year’s iPhone 11, but it is almost similar in size to the iPhone SE 2020, but the second one is 7mm shorter, 3mm narrower.

Earlier reports suggested that the iPhone 12 mini may not be Apple’s best selling iPhone, as people wouldn’t want to settle for a device with a 5.4-inch display, even though this device is the least expensive variant, priced at just $729. However, it seems that predictions have also been a bit off since the iPhone 12 Pro seems to be getting more attention, instead of the vanilla iPhone 12, which was expected to sell more than the other variants.

Source GSM Arena