It seems that Apple is serious in its desire to get rid of cables. Its first step was to remove the headphone jack from its iPhone, we then stopped getting a dongle with the device, and now it seems that we may stop getting wired headphones altogether with the next iPhone 12 lineup.

According to the latest report from Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 12 may arrive without a pair of wired EarPods in its retail package. Apple could use this determination to boost AirPods sales, which could mean that we’re not getting new AirPods or AirPods Pro this year. Rumors also suggest that Apple may offer an iPhone and AirPod bundle in the future, so people won’t miss the current EarPods that currently cost $29.

Source GSM Arena