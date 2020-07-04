We get more information about the new iPhone 12 series. We recently found out that Apple is making a survey concerning the 5W chargers that come with iPhones. We have also heard that we may get smaller boxes and no more EarPods or chargers in the box with the next 12 lineups. Now, the latest rumor comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes that Apple’s new iPhones will come with a killer camera. 

It seems that we may get improved cameras with the new iPhone 12 lineup. Ming-Chi Kuo believes that these devices will feature a “high-end lens array that will improve image quality. These premium camera lenses should be supplied by Largan from mind-July. Apple usually gets these components earlier, but Apple’s production has reportedly been delayed by four to six weeks in the second half of 2022, which means we should see the most shipments between September and November.

Kuo doesn’t mention a possible cause for this delay, but he also mentions more camera improvements in the iPhone 12, which include a larger sensor that would capture more light and give us better image quality.

Source MacRumors

