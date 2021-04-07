We start today’s deals with some great devices. First, the iPhone 11 Pro is selling for $880 if you get the 64GB storage variant with a 5.8-inch display. However, you can get the 512GB storage option for $1,100. This deal is available over at Woot.com, and it will be live for the next 23 days or until they sell out.

Now, that’s not the only smartphone we have on sale, as you can head over to OnePlus.com, where you will get up to $300 off the OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. This means that you can get one for $699. The OnePlus 8 and the 8T are both getting a $200 discount, which leaves them for $499 and $599, respectively. The OP 8 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, so paying $100 more will get you the 8T, which is packed with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. And remember that the OnePlus 9 series is available. You can get the entry-level variant for $749 with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z White with your purchase.

Now, if you’re looking for more affordable phones with 5G support, you can currently get the Motorola One 5G starting at $300 over at Motorola.com, down from its regular $550 price tag, which translates into $250 savings. If you’d rather get your phone from Best Buy or B&H, you can get one for $350. The same device is selling for $399 at Amazon.com, and they all feature a 48MP primary camera, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space.

Another option to consider is the TCL 10L, which is currently selling for $175 after receiving a $75 discount. Unfortunately, this phone will only work on GSM carriers, meaning it won’t work on CDMA networks. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB of storage space, and a 4,000mAh battery, but no 5G support.