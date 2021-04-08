We start today’s deals with some rather interesting savings going live at Woot.com. You can currently get your hands on the Apple iPhone 11 starting at $530, and prices go all the way up to $620, depending on the storage option you go for. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $620, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max can be yours for as low as $700. Now, these devices are fully unlocked, and they come in refurbished condition. There’s a ten-unit limit for each customer, so you may want to hurry since this deal will end tonight at midnight or until sold out.

Now, you can also score great savings on several Apple Watch models, as Woot is selling the Apple Watch for as low as $130, depending on the model and variant you choose from. Our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 5, which starts at $250 and goes up to $270. You should take a look at the wide selection of refurbished Apple products, where you will also find the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone SE, and more devices selling for very compelling prices. You can also get a new OUHENG Leather and Rubber Hybrid Watch Band compatible with any Apple Watch Series starting at $10.07 with $15.92 savings.

We have also found the HP Pavilion x360 14 Convertible 22-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space selling for $650 after a $110 discount. You can also score a Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard for $100 with $20 savings. And since we already mentioned gaming peripherals, you can also check out the VANKYO Gaming Headset that’s currently selling $27 when you apply the on-page coupon, but if you want to share your tunes, you should also consider getting a new Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker that’s currently selling for $38 with $20 savings.

