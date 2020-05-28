According to a recent study, the iPhone 11 has become the most popular smartphone in the world, a title that was taken away from the iPhone XR.

Omdia has recently posted the results of a study conducted during the first quarter of 2020. Results show that the iPhone 11 has been the most popular device, despite the coronavirus pandemic. It seems that Apple has managed to sell 19.5 million units around the globe.

“For more than five years— even amid shifting conditions in the wireless market and the global economy— one thing has remained consistent in the smartphone business: Apple has taken either the first or second rank in Omdia’s global model shipment ranking. Apple’s success is the result of its strategy to offer relatively few models. This has allowed the company to focus its efforts on a small number of products that appeal to a broad selection of consumers and sell in extremely high volumes.”

Jusy Hong, director of smartphone research at Omdia

The device that follows the iPhone 11 is Samsung’s A51, which sold 6.8 million units globally, while the previous champ dropped to the 5th spot.

Source Apple Insider