The iPhone 11 is a real success in India

According to reports from India, the 2019 line-up of iPhone 11 devices is a real hit, comparable to the success of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 from 2014 and 2015. “A strong festive uptick for iPhone 11 series” has been observed by Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak.

Looks like Apple iPhone 11 pricing strategy is going down well for the consumers. Additionally, the offers on top of it from the financial/retail partners make it a great buy for users looking to upgrade — Tarun Pathak

Amazon India and Flipkart, the two major online retailers in the country, ran out of iPhone 11 stock, as per the report, just three days after pre-orders kicked off on September 20. The iPhone 11 was the most successful among the three, granted, it is also the most affordable iPhone from the series. Adding to the lower price point of the iPhone 11 and iPhone Xr is also the fact that there are several cashback and trade-in offers on the table helping customers upgrade their phones. These go as high as Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro, and Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11.