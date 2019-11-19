iPhone 11 review
Recent sales reports have shown us that the iPhone 11 has boosted Apple sales. This new ‘budget-friendly’ iPhone has sold even more than the iPhone 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max. Now, the Chinese government has released official data that can validate the iPhone 11’s success in sales.

Chinese iPhone shipments have increased 6% during September and October, according to official data released by the Chinese government. This information has been tracked by The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, and it has been made public by Bloomberg. According to Canalys Analyst, Nicole Peng, the lower price of the iPhone 11 is responsible for this, but Apple faces strong competition from local OEMs, such as Huawei and Xiaomi. Hopefully, Apple’s numbers will continue to increase when the new iPhone SE 2 arrives. Hopefully, a new US and China trade deal may conclude the recent issues with Huawei, so that Apple may not receive a hard time from the Chinese government.

Source: 9to5Mac

Via: Bloomberg

