The India tech experience: democratizing technology

Mediatek announced their Helio G90 line of gaming chipsets in India this past week, where Joshua Vergara and Jaime Rivera sit down with Director of Marketing Kevin Keating to discuss how gaming has become a big focus of the chip brand. And then the three wax poetic about India as a tech market, how its users are vastly different from others, and how lovely the experience in Delhi/Mumbai has been.

Produced and hosted by

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Kevin Keating (Mediatek Director of Marketing)