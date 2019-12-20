We keep getting more and more rumors concerning the next Huawei P40 series. This time, we obtain information or at least predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo. Most of his predictions usually involve Apple devices, but this time he gave essential details about the camera in the Huawei P40 Pro.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the new Huawei P40 Pro could be the company’s first device to include a camera with 10X optical zoom. This is going to be possible through its 8MP periscope zoom camera with f/4.0 aperture. This new periscope lens is said to include a combination of prism and mirror structures that will give the camera an extended field of view. The regular Huawei P40 would come with the same 5X optical zoom that we say in the P30 series, so it would still have a killer camera. Kuo also tells us through Huawei Central, that he believes that the price of the P40 series would go from $570 to $713. If this is true, Huawei may be able to ship more devices in 2020 than the 230 million expected for this year.

Source Android Central

Via Huawei Central