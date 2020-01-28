We are getting closer to the official launch of the Huawei P40 series, and rumors are always giving us interesting information. We have recently seen renders of the Huawei P40 Premium that’s supposed to be the best device from the upcoming P40 series, but we now get even better news concerning the possible prices of these devices.

The prices of the P40 series will be lower.#HuaweiP40Series pic.twitter.com/EhMcVMJR7p — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) January 27, 2020

According to leakster @RODENT950, the Huawei P40 could arrive with a €600 price tag. This would place the P40 Pro at a base price of €800, and the Huawei P40 Premium could very well reach the €1,000 mark. That gives the base and the Pro variants a €200 price drop from the original €800 and €1,000 prices of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro. This discount could be because of the lack of Google Mobile Services, but either way, we could get a beast of a smartphone at a very aggressive price.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter