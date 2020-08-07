Huawei’s CEO has recently talked about the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 series. He also talked about the processor inside these new devices and how the US trade war will soon affect it.

Richard Yu has recently talked about the new Huawei Mate 40 at China’s Information Technology Summit 2020. He mentioned that this device would be the last device powered by a Kirin processor. The Kirin 1000 chipset is expected to be announced in the upcoming IFA 2020 in Berlin, before appearing in Huawei’s flagships. However, this 5nm processor will be the last to power a Huawei flagship. The United States won’t allow TSMC to sell or manufacture chips for Huawei after mid-September.

Huawei will most likely acquire more than enough processors to power its new Mate 40 series, but who knows what will happen after that. Mr. Yu didn’t give any clues as to what will be the processor inside next Huawei flagships, so we will have to wait and see what comes inside the next Huawei P series. This comes in a bad moment for Huawei, as it recently took Samsung’s crown in smartphone shipments in Q2 2020.

Source GSM Arena

Via GizmoChina