Galaxy Z Fold 2
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is finally here. After releasing two foldable devices, and as the company says, “listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features,” Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold2, which combines portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for productivity.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inches and the Main Screen is 7.6-inches making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold. Both are AMOLED displays. The interior display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, while the one on the outside has a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The foldable phone comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze color options. Plus, it will be made available in Thom Browne edition as well. You can reserve one for yourself here. The company says more details will be shared on September 1.

