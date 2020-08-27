Only a few minutes back Samsung announced that it will be hosting a “Part 2” Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event for its Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1. Now, we have a new price leak of the device which suggests that the new foldable phone could cost less than the original Fold despite packing better specifications and design

According to a report from WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be priced at 1,999 euros, which is 100 euros less than the original Fold. Notably, the upcoming foldable phone comes with significantly improved features and 5G.

The smartphone features a 6.2-inches and the Main Screen is 7.6-inches making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold. Both are AMOLED displays. The interior display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, while the one on the outside has a 60Hz refresh rate.

As per leaked specifications, the foldable phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It is said to pack a dual battery setup with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging. Further, it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.