The Google Recorder app might soon arrive to older Pixel phones

When the Google Recorder app was announced at the Pixel 4 launch, we were told that this would be a Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL exclusive. The app automatically creates transcripts from recordings. While only English is supported for the time being, the app allows users to easily search within the recording, or its transcript, for a certain phrase or word.

Thanks for expressing interest in the Recorder app. We plan to roll it out to older Pixel devices in a future software update

The above is what an official Pixel Community reddit account posted, clearly stating that Google’s plans reportedly include rolling out the Google Recorder app to older Pixel phones, via a software update.

While reports from the community confirm that the sideloaded app works well on previous Pixel phones, we’ll have to wait and see if Google actually delivers on its promise, with the above not being an official confirmation.

Comment from discussion PixelCommunity’s comment from discussion "Voice Recorder / Transcription App".

