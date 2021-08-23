chromebooks

We start today’s deals with the excellent Google Pixelbook Go that’s currently getting a 10 percent discount on its 16GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which means you can get one for just $899 and score $100 savings.
The Google Pixelbook Go features an Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch touch-screen processor, and up to 12 hours of battery life that will easily get you through the day.

However, if you’re looking for more options, you can also get a new ASUS Chromebook C423 for just $190 after a 30 percent discount, meaning that you get $79.99 savings. This laptop features a 14-inch display with a 180 degree HD NanoEdge display. Inside, you will find an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. And if you want a larger display, you can get the ASUS Chromebook C523 Laptop that features a 15.6-inch display, but you get the same processor, RAM, and storage capacity inside.

Finally, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is also on sale. You can get another model with a 15-inch touch-screen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for $1,687 with $113 savings.

Logitech gaming keyboards are also on sale, and there are some nice options available. First up. The Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is getting a 20 percent discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $200.84. This is the wireless version with Clicky switches, but you can change your configuration and get your new gaming keyboard for as low as $170 if you don’t mind having a wired option.
Now, if you want the same great quality but with a smaller footprint, you can grab the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for as low as $196.25 after receiving a 15 percent discount that translates to $33.74 savings for you. And there’s a more affordable option for you, as the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently selling for just $100 after getting a $30 discount. Or you can get it bundled with a G502 Hero High-Performance Gaming Mouse for $149 with $61.41 savings.

 

