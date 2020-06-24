We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel Go, which is getting a $150 discount over at Best Buy. You get a 13.3-inch display with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD in Not Pink for $1,249. However, if you want to save even more, you can get the same device from Amazon for $1,244.98.

Buy Google Pixelbook Go Best Buy
Buy Google Pixelbook Go Amazon

The LG G7 Fit is also on sale, but this time from B&H Photo Video. You can save $270 upon purchase, meaning you can get one for $149. You get an unlocked device with 32GB in storage. This deal comes as part of B&H’s Mega DealZone, so you may also want to check out all the available deals B&H is currently offering.

Buy LG G7 Fit
See B&H Mega DealZone

Going back to Amazon, we find the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma gaming keyboard with a $50 discount, so you would only have to pay a little under $90 to get your hands on one.

Buy Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma


Complete your gaming experience with a new Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse, which is getting a 47 percent discount, which translates to $47.33 in savings off its regular $99.9 price tag. In other words, get one for just $52.66.

Buy Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse

You May Also Like
[UPDATE]: iPadOS 14 brings a universal search bar and a useful sidebar
The sidebar will make it easier to control apps and move around the UI, while the universal search bar will bring more control at the fingertip of users.
Is Apple going to rename iOS to iPhoneOS?
iPhoneOS sounds terrible. But it also makes a lot of sense and aligns with the naming scheme Apple adopted for iPadOS, tvOS, macOS, and watchOS.
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730G SoC launched in India for Rs 16,999
The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) model.