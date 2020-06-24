We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel Go, which is getting a $150 discount over at Best Buy. You get a 13.3-inch display with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD in Not Pink for $1,249. However, if you want to save even more, you can get the same device from Amazon for $1,244.98.

The LG G7 Fit is also on sale, but this time from B&H Photo Video. You can save $270 upon purchase, meaning you can get one for $149. You get an unlocked device with 32GB in storage. This deal comes as part of B&H’s Mega DealZone, so you may also want to check out all the available deals B&H is currently offering.

Going back to Amazon, we find the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma gaming keyboard with a $50 discount, so you would only have to pay a little under $90 to get your hands on one.





Complete your gaming experience with a new Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse, which is getting a 47 percent discount, which translates to $47.33 in savings off its regular $99.9 price tag. In other words, get one for just $52.66.