We start today’s deals with the Google Pixelbook Go lightweight Chromebook Laptop that’s currently getting a $100 discount, meaning you can get one for $749. This laptop comes with a 13.3-inch FHD Touch Display, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage space, and it is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor. But maybe one of the best features of this laptop is that it allows you to keep going for up to 12 hours, and if you are in a hurry, a 20-minute charge will get you two hours of battery life.

It is also very light, weighing in at barely two pounds, and it’s just 13 millimeters thin, which will make it easy to carry around. You can also go for the 16GB variant with the same storage space and Intel Core i5 processor that’s also getting a $100 discount, meaning you can get it for $899. You can also browse through other configurations packed with an Intel M3 or an Intel Core i7 processor, but those aren’t on sale.

If you’re looking for other Chromebook options to choose from, you will also find the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook that’s currently getting a 30 percent discount meaning that you can get one for $700 after a $300 discount. This laptop comes powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256FV storage. You also get a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display and a US warranty on its Fiesta Red color variant.

And if you’re looking for an even more affordable option, you can get the HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop that’s now available for $336 after receiving a $23.99 discount. This laptop comes packed with an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space, and its battery will keep you going for up to 12 hours, depending on how you use it.

And if you’re going to be taking your work on the go, you may also want to check out the LORYERGO Laptop Lap Desk, that’s currently getting a 40 percent discount, meaning you can get one for $12 with $8 savings. Or get a new MAXTOP Deep Storage Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port for $27 after a $13 discount. This backpack will fit up to 16-inch laptops, and the best part is that it is also water-resistant.