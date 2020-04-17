Author
We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel Slate that has dropped its price to $229.86 on Amazon.com. You save $349.14 from its original price, and you also get free shipping. You get a 12.3-inch 2- in 1 tablet with an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB in storage. You can also go for the 16GB RAM variant with an Intel Core i7 processor for $899 after a $700 discount.

Buy Google Pixel Slate

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is now $100 off, meaning you can get yours for $250. This is a US version, factory unlocked version with 64GB in storage, and you also get a 12month warranty. You can also increase the storage size in the device up to 512GB with a microSD card, just in case 64GB aren’t enough for you.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A50

Moving on to B&H Photo Video, we find the Lenovo Smart Display 7 in Blizzard White with a $30 discount. You usually find this device for $129, but right now, you can get it for $99, and you also get a free Lenovo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, a $29 value for free upon purchase.

Buy Lenovo Smart Display 7

