We start today’s deals with the latest Google Pixel 5 that’s getting a $159 discount, leaving the international Unlocked version in Just Black with 128GB of storage, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for $790. However, this version will only work on GSM networks, so no luck for Verizon and Sprint users. Now, you can also go for its predecessor, as the Google Pixel 4 is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $549 after a very compelling $250 discount. Still, this version comes with just 64GB storage, but you can grab the 128GB version for $613 with $286 savings.

Now, you can also grab the latest OnePlus 8T for $689 with $60 savings. This is the Aquamarine Green colored, US version of the device with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, a 120Hz Fluid Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and a quad-camera setup that features a 48MP primary shooter. Now, you can get the same device in Lunar Silver, but this variant is currently selling for $696.50 after a $52.50 discount. And if you’re a Sony fan, you can get one Amazon or B&H for $1,098 with $100 or $101.99 savings depending on where you look. This device comes with a triple camera system with Zeiss optics, a beautiful 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, and 256GB of storage space.

We usually tackle Samsung Galaxy S21 deals when we’re talking about phones, but now we will focus on protective cases for your new Galaxy device. OtterBox cases are getting up to $13 off on various models for the Galaxy S21 series. First, the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for Galaxy S21 is available for $38.54 with 11.41 savings, or grab the S21+ version for $36.49 with a $13.46 discount. The OtterBox Commuter Series Case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is getting an $8.32 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $31. 63, and there are many more OtterBox cases on sale, so take a look at the complete listing below. Plus, you can still get the Galaxy S21 for just $75 or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $215 over at Samsung.com.