We start today’s deals with some exciting smartphone deals. First, the latest Google Pixel 5 with 128GB storage space is currently selling for $700 over at Verizon. That may not seem like a great deal, but the thing is that you can get another device for free if you add a new line to your services on an eligible plan, and you also have to place both devices on Verizon’s monthly payments. This means that you will have to pay $29.16 every month for 24 months. If this is too much of a hassle, you may also go for the Google Pixel 4, which is currently on sale over at Amazon.com. You can get yours with 64GB storage space for $504 with $295 savings, or get the Pixel 4 XL for $800 after a $99 discount.

The latest Google Pixel 5 comes with a great camera and even better battery life, being able to deliver up to 26 hours of usage time, and a main camera with a 12.2MP dual-pixel, and a 16MP ultrawide sensor.

The Google Pixel 4 is still a great option to consider if you're looking for a new smartphone. You get fast Android software updates, amazing cameras, and unlimited storage of your pictures and videos in Google Photos.

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, you can get the latest iPad Air with 64GB storage space for just $550 with $40 savings, or get the 256GB storage version for $699, and you save $50. Just remember to go for the WiFi-only version. Apple’s latest version of the iPad Air comes with the A14 Bionic chip under the hood and Touch ID built into its power button. You also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color and gen-2 Apple Pencil support.

The latest 10.9-inch iPad Air comes with an awesome Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, Apple Pencil support, a 12MP main camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 series is just around the corner, but you still have time to save on a new Galaxy S21 if you head over to Samsung.com to reserve yours. You will get $50 to use in accessories for your new device, as well as $10 to use in the Android Samsung Store App, and you can also save $700 when you trade-in an eligible device. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is still available, and remember that you can still get the Galaxy S20 FE for $340.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Samsung's budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S20 series, and it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1080 x 2400 pixels, IP68 for water and dust resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip are also up for grabs. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at $400, while the Note 20 Ultra sells for $700. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is maybe the most attractive option, as you can get the LTE-only version for $100 and the 5G version for $250. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still selling for $1,000 with $1,000 savings, but all of these offers will only be good if you have a device to trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with an included S Pen, which is so responsive that it feels like you're using a real pen. It also features Super Fast Charge and great performance.

Samsung's foldable phone with a clamshell design comes with a Dynamic AMOLED Display for immersive viewing, 250GB storage space, and more.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is considered last year's best device. It features Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass, with a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when extended and a 6.2-inch screen when folded shut.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are also on sale from Samsung.com, and you can get them for $120 with eligible trade-in, meaning you can save up to $50 on a brand-new pair, and here you have every color option to choose from. And just in case you’re looking for extra storage for your laptop or pc, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD with 500GB capacity is getting a $30 discount, leaving it at $80.

Samsung's T7 Portable SSD transfers files nearly 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives. It also reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000MB/s on USB 3.2 supported devices.