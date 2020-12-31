We start today’s deals with the latest Google Pixel 4a with 5G support, which is currently selling for $459 after a $40 discount over at Amazon. This unlocked device in Just Black features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, and a rear camera module equipped with a 12MP dual-pixel and a 16MP ultrawide camera lens.

However, you can also go for the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB storage in its Just Black color variant for $510.97 with $288 savings. If you’re more into white devices, you get the Clearly White version for just under $490 with the same 64GB storage or get the 128GB version for $799 with a $100 discount.

Go for the larger Google Pixel 4 XL and score $100 savings with the white color variant, or get the Just Black version for $930 with a $69 discount with 128GB storage. The Google Pixel 3a XL is also on sale, and you can get one for $339 with $140 savings.

If you’re looking for more significant discounts, you should head over to Samsung.com, where you can find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G for $450 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $750, if you have an eligible trade-in device. These savings are also applied to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which starts at $500, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which can be yours starting at $700 and $1,000, respectively.

If you’re also looking for a new pair of headphones, the V-Moda Crossfade 2 with Qualcomm aptX and ACC are currently selling for $275 in Matte White. This means you get to save almost $75 from their $350 original price tag, or you can get the regular V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless for $200.



If you’re more interested in earphones, the new Beats Flex wireless earphones with Apple’s W1 chip are currently available for $44.89 with $5 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Buds are also on sale, and you can get them for $79 with $50.99 savings, or get a pair of Jabra earphones, as the Elite 85t can be yours for $179, or get the Elite 75t for $123.60 with $51 and $56 savings, respectively.