We start today’s deals with the latest Google Pixel 4a with 5G support, which is currently selling for $459 after a $40 discount over at Amazon. This unlocked device in Just Black features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, and a rear camera module equipped with a 12MP dual-pixel and a 16MP ultrawide camera lens.

However, you can also go for the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB storage in its Just Black color variant for $510.97 with $288 savings. If you’re more into white devices, you get the Clearly White version for just under $490 with the same 64GB storage or get the 128GB version for $799 with a $100 discount.

Go for the larger Google Pixel 4 XL and score $100 savings with the white color variant, or get the Just Black version for $930 with a $69 discount with 128GB storage. The Google Pixel 3a XL is also on sale, and you can get one for $339 with $140 savings.

Buy Google Pixel 4a 5G
Buy Google Pixel 4
Buy Google Pixel 4 XL
Buy Google Pixel 3a XL

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow

If you’re looking for more significant discounts, you should head over to Samsung.com, where you can find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G for $450 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $750, if you have an eligible trade-in device. These savings are also applied to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which starts at $500, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which can be yours starting at $700 and $1,000, respectively.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20
Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

If you’re also looking for a new pair of headphones, the V-Moda Crossfade 2 with Qualcomm aptX and ACC are currently selling for $275 in Matte White. This means you get to save almost $75 from their $350 original price tag, or you can get the regular V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless for $200.


If you’re more interested in earphones, the new Beats Flex wireless earphones with Apple’s W1 chip are currently available for $44.89 with $5 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Buds are also on sale, and you can get them for $79 with $50.99 savings, or get a pair of Jabra earphones, as the Elite 85t can be yours for $179, or get the Elite 75t for $123.60 with $51 and $56 savings, respectively.

Buy V-Moda Crossfade 2 with Qualcomm aptX and ACC
Buy V-Moda Crossfade 2
Buy Beats Flex
Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds
Buy Jabra Elite 85t
Buy Jabra Elite 75t

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
apple tsmc
Apple among the first in industry to reap the benefits of TSMC’s 3nm process: Report
Between its existing 5nm fabrication process and 3nm technology, TSMC is also expected to unveil its 4nm process soon, likely in 2021.
Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could debut in mid-February 2021
It could include a telephoto camera.
New Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leak includes new images and specs
Check out the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leak that reveals everything you need to know about the upcoming device