Get your hands on a new Google Pixel 4 XL for just $570 when you go for the Just Black variant with 64GB of storage space. This device is getting a massive $329 discount, and it features one of the best cameras on a smartphone, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The White variant is currently selling for $635, which is still better than its regular $899 price tag.

Now, if you want more storage space and big savings, you should go for the Google Pixel 4 in Clearly White that comes with 128GB storage space and a $300 discount, meaning you can get yours for $599. Or go for the Black variant for $549.95. The Google Pixel 3 is also on sale, and you can get one for just $195 with $23.04 savings. You won’t be getting the latest specs, but you will still get killer photos, 64GB of storage space, and more.

If you’re looking to get a new iPad Pro, you can check out the 2020 models that are currently getting some great discounts. The 12.9-inch model is getting a $100 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 256GB of storage space, which leaves it available for $999. However, the best savings come with the 512GB option, as it’s getting a $200 discount, meaning you can grab one for $1,099.

The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is getting a $126.06 discount, which leaves it available for $773 on its 256GB storage variant with WiFi connectivity. Now, if you go for the 1TB variant, you can get one for $1,149 with $100 savings. If you don’t need the power of an iPad Pro, but you can’t settle for the regular iPad, you can also go for the iPad Air that’s also on sale. You can get the 64GB storage option starting at $559 with $40 savings on the 64GB version, while the 256GB option goes for $669 after a $50 discount.