We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4, which is currently getting a $250 discount, leaving the unlocked variant with 64GB in storage at $549. If you want the Pixel 4 XL with the same storage and the same Just Black color option, you can get one for $602 after a $297 discount. The Google Pixel 3a XL with the same specs is available for $389, after $90 savings.

We also find several Apple devices and accessories on sale at Amazon, where the new Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,870, with $129 savings. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB in storage space, powered by an Intel Core i7 processor in Space Gray is getting a $300 discount, which leaves it at $2,099, or get a new MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $900.
Now, you can get a new Apple Magic Keyboard for $94 after a $5 discount. The Apple Watch magnetic charging cable is getting a $4 discount, which leaves it at $24.99 in the 1m option, or you can get the 2m option for $39.

The Motorola Edge is getting a $200 discount at B&H, which leaves this 5G enabled device with 256GB in storage for just $500. This is an unlocked North American variant with a triple camera setup, which includes a 64MP, a 16MP, and an 8MP sensor as well as a ToF sensor for Bokeh blur.

Other deals include the Fitbit Charge 4, which is now available for $128 after a $21 discount. The Yamaha YAS=109 soundbar with Bluetooth and Alexa Voice Control for $180 with $60 savings. Kingston’s 480GB SATA 3 2.5-inch Internal SSD is selling for just $47, and AmazonBasics’ grip kit for Nintendo Switch RED joy-con controllers are selling for $10.10 after a $1.92 discount.

