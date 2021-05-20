Google Pixel

We keep on getting some amazing savings on some of the best products on the market. You can currently get your hands on a new Google Pixel 4 for just $499 at B&H.com. This unlocked smartphone comes with 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 5.76-inch OLED display, and more on its Oh So Orange color variant. Now, if you’re looking for an amazing deal to get a new phone, you can also grab a new Nokia 5.4 for just $180 after receiving a $70 discount. This device comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a primary 48MP sensor, 128GB storage, and 4GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 powering the show. However, this is a today-only deal, so hurry.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, you can check out last year’s 11-inch iPad Pro that is now selling for just $695 on its entry variant with 128GB storage in Silver, but the best option comes with the Space Gray variant as it sells for $680 after a $119 discount. If you want or need more storage space, you can get the 256GB option for $799 with $100 savings or the 1TB variant for $1,199 with the same $100 discount. Now, all of these options come with WiFi-only support, and if you wish to get LTE connectivity, you will find yourself paying $849 with $100 savings for the base model with 128GB storage. The 256GB storage option is currently selling for $959 after receiving a $99 discount. Finally, the 512GB variant goes for $1,199 on its Space Gray variant, which is less expensive than the same device in Silver, which is priced at $1,249.

Other deals include the BESTISAN Sound Bars for TV with Unique Oak Finish Design for $42 after getting a $10 discount, plus a second 40 percent discount when you add the on-page coupon. This 24-inch Sound Bar comes with 60-watt powerful speakers and three different equalized modes. Or you can get a new TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar Fire TV Edition with a built-in subwoofer for $125.49 with $22.57 savings.

