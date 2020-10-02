We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which are getting some interesting discounts after the recent launch of the new Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. The 64GB version of the Pixel 4 sells for just $551.40 in its Clearly White color option, while the Just Black version is a bit more expensive, priced at $600 with $247 and $199 discounts, respectively. Now, if you want 128GB storage, you can save money in the Clearly White version, which is currently selling for $648.51, after a $250.49 discount.
The Google Pixel 4 XL is also getting discounts, as you can find the 64GB for $779.51 in both Black and White color options with the same $119.49 discount, or the 128GB version for $888.20 in Black or $887.52 in white with $110 savings. There are also some devices bundled with a Google Pixel Stand Fast wireless charger. The 128GB Google Pixel 4 XL bundle is selling for $948.15, while the Pixel 4 bundle is available for $708.46.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is also on sale in its Core M3 version with 8GB RAM and 128FV SSD. You can currently get yours for $549 after an $80 discount. You can choose to get it at Amazon or B&H since it’s getting the same price and discount at both retailers.

JBL headphones, soundbars, and speakers get amazing discounts, up to 43 percent off in selected devices. You can find the JBL CLUB ONE for $280 after a $70 discount, the JBL Quantum 600 gaming headset for $130 with $20 savings. If you’re looking for earbuds, the JBL Live 300 are selling for just $100 after a $50 discount, the JBL Under Armour Flash are getting a $40 discount, leaving them at $130 and more.

Other deals include the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case for $151 after a $48 discount. The original Samsung Galaxy Watch is currently $40 off, meaning you can get yours for just $240, and if you’re looking for extra storage for your PC, the Kingston 1.92TB SATA 3 2.5-inch internal SSD can be yours for just $180 with $20 savings.

