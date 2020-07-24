We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4, which comes unlocked with 64GB in storage for $680 in its Just Black color variant. This means $119 savings on the regular Pixel 4, or you can get the Google Pixel 4 XL for $790 after a $109 discount.

The latest version of the 10.5-inch iPad Air is also on sale today. You can get a Wi-Fi only variant with 64GB in storage for just $430. The first discount brings down the price of this tablet to $469, but you will find an extra $39 discount at checkout. You can also get the 256GB version with LTE support for $680 after a $99 discount.

The GoPro HERO8 Black is getting a $50 discount, which means you can get yours for just $299. This camera will let you record video at 4K UHD 2160p and other features such as TimeWarp 2.0, HyperSmooth 2.0 and more

Finally, we have the Acer Predator Galea 310 gaming headset, which is getting a $17.95 discount, leaving it at $52.04, or you can go for other color options, like the Black one which is selling for $35 after a $10 discount.