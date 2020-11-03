We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4 as it’s getting a $210 discount, leaving it at $589 in its unlocked Just Black version with 64GB storage, or get the Clearly White color option for $501.04. Now, if you what the Pixel 4 XL, you can get it for $732.53 with $166.47 savings in Clearly White or get the Just Black version for $815 after an $84 discount.

Next up, we find Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB storage for $939.93 in its WiFi-only variant, meaning you can save $59 upon purchase. However, you can go for the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro which is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $849.

Samsung has also started to give some nice discounts to several of its products, as the Galaxy Book Ion is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at $999.99, and you can take that price down to $600 if you trade in a smartphone or a tablet. Other Samsung deals give you $80 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $50 off the Galaxy Tab A 8.0, $30 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch LTE, and you can save up to $450 when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+.

Other deals include the Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse for $50 after a $10 discount. Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus SSD with 2TB storage for $300 with $200 savings, 1TB storage for $170 and 512GB for $90 with $80 and $40 discounts respectively. And the Marshall Tufton portable Bluetooth speaker us getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $300.