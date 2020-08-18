We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4, which is getting up to $300 off, if you activate your device upon purchase today at Best Buy, leaving the phone at $600. If you decide to activate it later, you can get it with a $200 discount at Amazon as well, meaning that you would have to pay $700 for yours, and you get an unlocked device with 128GB in storage.

Buy Google Pixel 4 at Best Buy
Buy Google Pixel 4 at Amazon

Next up, we have the Sony Xperia with 128GB in storage space. This unlocked device with US warranty is available for $598 after a $352 discount.

Buy Sony Xperia 1

We then get several discounts on the latest iPad Air. You can get one starting at $550, and you get a Wi-Fi only model with 256GB in storage space, and you save $100. You can also get an LTE variant for $680 with the same $100 discount.

Buy iPad Air

The Razer Blade 15 is now available for $1,800. This powerful gaming laptop includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display. This is the previous generation of the Blade 15, and it was originally sold for $2,600, meaning you can get it for a new all-time low that would save you $800 from its original price tag.

Buy Razer Blade 15

If you’re looking for a new Chromebook, the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is also on sale. You can get the 64GB version for just $300 after a $50 discount. You can also go for the version with 32GB in storage, which is getting the same $50 discount, leaving it at $250.

Buy Samsung Chromebook 4+ 64GB
Buy Samsung Chromebook 4+ 32GB

Finally, we also get deals on Samsung Smart TVs. The Samsung QLED 4K smart TV is currently available for $750 in its 65-inch version with $49.96 savings, or you can get the Samsung The Frame 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in its 43-inch version for 814.86 down from its usual $950 price tag. Just don’t forget to check the coupon box before you check out.

Buy Samsung QLED Smart TV 65-inch
Buy Samsung The Frame Smart TV

