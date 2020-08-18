We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4, which is getting up to $300 off, if you activate your device upon purchase today at Best Buy, leaving the phone at $600. If you decide to activate it later, you can get it with a $200 discount at Amazon as well, meaning that you would have to pay $700 for yours, and you get an unlocked device with 128GB in storage.

Next up, we have the Sony Xperia with 128GB in storage space. This unlocked device with US warranty is available for $598 after a $352 discount.

We then get several discounts on the latest iPad Air. You can get one starting at $550, and you get a Wi-Fi only model with 256GB in storage space, and you save $100. You can also get an LTE variant for $680 with the same $100 discount.

The Razer Blade 15 is now available for $1,800. This powerful gaming laptop includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display. This is the previous generation of the Blade 15, and it was originally sold for $2,600, meaning you can get it for a new all-time low that would save you $800 from its original price tag.

If you’re looking for a new Chromebook, the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is also on sale. You can get the 64GB version for just $300 after a $50 discount. You can also go for the version with 32GB in storage, which is getting the same $50 discount, leaving it at $250.

Finally, we also get deals on Samsung Smart TVs. The Samsung QLED 4K smart TV is currently available for $750 in its 65-inch version with $49.96 savings, or you can get the Samsung The Frame 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in its 43-inch version for 814.86 down from its usual $950 price tag. Just don’t forget to check the coupon box before you check out.