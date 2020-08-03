We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4, not the Pixel 4a. It is currently selling for $754.11 in its 64GB, unlocked, Just Black version. This will let you save almost $45 upon purchase. If you want the larger Pixel 4 XL, it is also on sale for $830 after a $69 discount.

Apple’s previous iPad Pro is getting up to $500 off select models. There are tons of variant s to choose from, and maybe one of the best choices may be the 11-inch Silver model with 1TB storage space that also includes LTE connectivity. This model is available for $1,099 after a $400 discount. Check out every option available by following the link below.

B&H is also selling the CalDigit TS3 Plus 15-port Thunderbolt 3 dock in space gray with a $40 discount. You can get one for $210, and you will be getting two additional Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1 USB 3.0 Type C port, 1 USB 3.1 Type C port and five USB 3.0 Type-A ports, along with a DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio and more.

We then head over to Amazon, where we find the Garmin Fenix 5s getting a $62 discount, which leaves it at $438. This smartwatch is preloaded activity profiles for all of your sports and adventures. Its Smartwatch mode will give you up to 9 days of battery life, and its GPS/HR mode of up to 14 hours.

The Wacom Intuos Pro digital graphic drawing tablet is getting an $80 discount, meaning you can get yours for just under $300. This will get you a medium tablet with regular texture and the Pro Pen 2, which features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt-response and virtually lag-free tracking for ultimate precision and control.

If you’re looking for a new pair of earphones, Apple’s AirPods are available with a wireless charging case for just $140, which means $59 off its regular price tag. If you want something more substantial for gaming, the Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset can be yours for $100 after a $30 discount.