We have great news for all of those looking for a new Google Pixel. The Google Pixel 4 is currently getting a massive $299 discount, which means you can grab one for just under $500. This is the 64GB unlocked version in Just Black, or save a bit more as the Clearly White version with the same storage space sells for $499. If you want the 128GB variant, you can get it in white with $150 savings, meaning you would have to pay $750 for yours. However, your best option is in black, as the Just Black variant is up for grabs at a crazy $550 with $329 savings.

Next up, we find the latest Google Pixel 4a 5G that’s getting a $50 discount, making this amazing phone sell for just $449. Now, if you want your new phone to come bundled with Google Fi service, you can get it for just $459, and the best part is that either way, you would get a device with 128GB of storage space.

Amazon is also giving us some great savings on the Apple Watch Series 5. You can currently get savings of up to $300, depending on the model you go for. However, the best savings come with the GPS + Cellular 44mm variant that comes with a Gold Stainless Steel case and a Stone Sport Band that’s now selling for $449 or get the smaller 40mm version with a Silver Aluminum Case and White Sport Band for $399 after a $100 discount.

Now, suppose you don’t mind getting a renewed model. In that case, you can grab an Apple Watch SE with Cellular connectivity in its 40mm version with a Gold Aluminum Case and Pink Sand Sport Band for $304 with $16 savings, or the Apple Watch Series 6 with the same features in Blue for $267 after an $82.99 discount.

Finally, for those of you looking for a new pair of headphones, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live that are currently getting a $90.99 discount, which leaves them up for grabs at just $79. If you’re an Apple user, you may also be interested in the AirPods Pro that are still $50 off, meaning you can get a pair for $99. However, if you’re looking for a serious pair of headphones, you can get a new V-MODA M-200 ANC for $455, down from its original $499 price tag, which translates into $44 savings.