We keep on getting some great discounts today, but this time we’ll head over to B&H.com, where you will find the Google Pixel 4 getting a massive $470 discount, which means you can grab yours for $430. You will get a new AT&T Unlocked device with 128GB storage space in Just Black, which is still a pretty nice option in 2021.

Now, if you’re looking for more Android phone options, you can check out yesterday’s post, where we listed several Samsung devices that are currently on sale. However, if you’re interested in getting a new OnePlus phone, you can get the OnePlus 9 on its Winter Mist color option for $696.18 after receiving a $33.81 discount. This device comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. And if you want something more affordable, you can get the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 for $549 and $399, which means you get $200 and $300 savings, respectively.

Now, you can also score great savings on the latest Apple Watch Series 6. For example, the 40mm variant with LTE support in Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band is getting a $100 discount, so that you grab yours for $399. The White, Red, and Blue color variants also get the same discount, so you have several options to choose from. However, should you want the Gol Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band, get ready to pay $429, as it’s only getting $70 savings, which isn’t really that bad. And if you can live without LTE on your wrist, the RED GPS-only variant is getting an $80 savings, meaning you can grab yours for $319.

Other deals feature Apple’s leather case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which are now going for $50 after a $9 discount on its Product RED color variant. You will find the California Poppy, Baltic Blue, and Black color options also on sale, but these won’t let you save as much as the RED variant. And if you own a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, we have also spotted the Black Leather Back Cover selling for $42.50 after a 15 percent discount, which translates to $7.49 savings.