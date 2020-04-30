According to recent rumors, the Google Pixel 4a may launch soon. So, it’s a great moment to start giving discounts to its predecessor. The 64GB Google Pixel 3a XL is available on B&H Photo Video for $349. This means that you get an unlocked device with a $130 discount, plus a Google 18W USB Type-C Power Adapter that has a $9 value completely free.

The VIZIO P-Series Quantum 75” Class smart TV is also on sale today. You can get one for $1,399 after a $901 discount. This smart TV comes with Dolby Vision HDR, 4K Ultra HD, and it also comes with a built-in Chromecast for you to stream your favorite movies and shows directly to your TV.

The ASUS ROG Strix 27” curved gaming monitor is also available fr $282. This device is usually found for $50 more on other stores, so you may want to get it from Amazon right now. It comes with a 1080p 144Hz DP HDMI DVI display that’s fully adjustable, and it also includes three years warranty.

